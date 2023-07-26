CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are investigating a shooting near a convenience store in Cumberland County Wednesday evening.

Middlesex Township Police said that a shooting incident involving two people happened around 6 p.m. at a parking lot off of Wolfrbidge Road, in the area of the Sheetz along Harrisburg Pike.

A man was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries while the shooter managed to flee the scene, the county District Attorney Sean McCormack confirmed to abc27 News.

Details about what led to the shooting are limited, but officials did say that the public is not in danger. A Sheetz employee was seen by an abc27 News crew cleaning up a trail of blood that led from the gas station and onto the road.

The shooting is under active investigation and no arrests have been made yet, police said.

This is a developing story; stick with abc27 News as this story will be updated as information is released.