SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened late Tuesday night.

Police say on Nov. 22 around 10:20 p.m., a group of three young men wearing dark clothing attempted to steal a car in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street.

Police say one of the three men reportedly displayed a handgun but that the victim was able to leave the area and avoid the carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or call the Dauphin County 911 center.