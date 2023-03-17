DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-vehicle crash in Jackson Township resulted in the death of a Dauphin County man on Thursday.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on March 16 at around 4 p.m., the driver of an SUV was traveling with a passenger south and a tractor-trailer was traveling north on Armstrong Valley Road near Mountain House Road.
According to police, the SUV turned left in front of the tractor-trailer and was struck on the passenger side.
The SUV came to rest off the east shoulder of the road and the tractor-trailer came to rest on the east shoulder, police say.
Police stated that the driver of the SUV sustained severe injuries and was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital. The 44-year-old passenger of the SUV sustained fatal injuries from the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.
The investigation is currently ongoing.