LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the West Lampeter Township Police Department, a fire that occurred on Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township led to the death of an elderly woman.

Police say that someone called 911 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8:40 a.m. The caller believed that a home had smoke coming from the back of the structure. The caller also believed that the resident was still inside, police say.

Fire units arrived at the 200 block of Fannie Avenue and entered the residence. Firefighters found an elderly female victim and removed her from the home, police say.

According to police, EMS units attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The Lancaster County Coroner’s office pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police say.

According to police, the elderly victim was the only occupant of the house.

Willow Street Fire Company and Lancaster City Bureau of Fire were the first units to arrive on scene. Members of Lampeter, New Danville, Lancaster Township, and West Willow fire companies assisted, police say.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is currently being conducted by fire marshals with the Pennsylvania State Police, and the death of the victim is being investigated by West Lampeter Township Police and the Lancaster County coroner’s office.

Police say that the house has extensive damage to the inside due to fire and heavy smoke.