MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Swatara Township Police are investigating a case of hazing on the Middletown Area High School football team, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Videos of the incident that have been spreading on social media will be part of the investigation, which is still in its early stages.

abc27 contacted the school district for comment over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.