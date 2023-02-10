COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a homicide with a suspect in custody.

Columbia Borough Police say officers began an investigation after a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Ave. H around 8:18 a.m.

A suspect is in custody but is not being identified by police at this time. Police are investigating the death as a homicide and say there is no threat to the community.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

The 500 block of Ave. H was closed on Friday morning due to police activity in the area.