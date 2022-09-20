EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a serious pedestrian hit-and-run accident.

At 8:20 p.m. East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police found a man being treated by EMS for serious injuries.

Police say the victim was struck by an eastbound vehicle as he was about to cross Lincoln Hwy East on foot.

The vehicle fled the scene and it is not known at this time what type of vehicle struck the victim.

The investigation continues and anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.