(WHTM) – Police in are investigating a large pool of blood found near a Cumberland County school.

On August 27 Silver Spring Township Police found evidence of a traumatic injury with a pool of blood that measured 4 feet by 7 feet. Police say the blood is human and is likely from a traumatic injury suffered between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Police do not know what caused the apparent traumatic injury, but did find a pair of black Ray Ban prescription glasses at the scene.





The area is beside the Cumberland Valley School District Main campus where a football game was held the night before against Manheim Township. Police have also checked with a nearby retirement home that has accounted for all residents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cory Keen at 717-697-0607 ext. 2004 or Ckeen@sstwp.org