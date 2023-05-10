SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township are investigating a pair of armed robberies that occurred last month that may involve the same suspect.

Police say that the first armed robbery occurred at the Mt. Rose Ave Central Mart in York on Wednesday, April 26 around 10:50 p.m.

The suspect has been described as a Black man, around six feet tall wearing blue mechanic-style gloves, a navy blue Columbia branded coat, black pants, black shoes, and a black ski mask.

The second armed robbery occurred on April 28 at the Mt. Rose Ave. Family Dollar around 10:29 p.m. The suspect in this incident has also been described as a Black man, approximately six feet tall, wearing gloves, a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a mask.

Police say that a black handgun was brandished in both robberies.

Anyone with information about the robberies and/or suspect(s) is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.