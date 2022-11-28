EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating a shooting reported last week outside a restaurant.

Police say at 3:44 a.m. on Nov. 24, officers responded to the reported shots fired after a disturbance in the parking lot of Soul Sensations. Officers found multiple shell casings but have not located any shooting victims.

Police say people at the scene reported seeing a black truck leaving the area on Columbia Avenue.

East Hempfield Township Police say officers have been called to Soul Sensations multiple times in the past several months for disturbances, loud noises, and fights. Police believe the location is being rented for “private parties” when these incidents occur.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call police at 717-898-3103.