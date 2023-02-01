LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the 100 block of Robert Road in Harrisburg after receiving a report of gunshots.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Bureau of Police arrived on scene and rapidly deployed resources for the safety and protection of everyone who was involved, police say.

According to the Bureau of Police, there was never a shooting incident and no one at the residence was in need of emergency or medical services.

Lower Paxton Township spokesperson Jack Sherzer says the incident is being investigated as a “swatting incident” in which someone reports a false incident to police to solicit a large response.

The Bureau’s Criminal Investigation Section is now investigating the initial phone call and report for an emergency response.