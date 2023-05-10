WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Franklin County say that an armed robbery occurred at a McDonald’s in Waynesboro early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the East Main Street McDonald’s at 12:30 a.m. to investigate an armed robbery report.

Employees told officers that a person with a black semi-automatic handgun had entered the restaurant and taken cash from the registers and the night deposit.

The suspect fled from the restaurant on foot across the parking lot, according to police.

The suspect has been described as a young white man, with a stocky build, blue eyes, and approximately 5’10”. He was wearing a black hoodie and mask at the time of the robbery.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident and did not disclose how much cash was taken.

Any individual who may have information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131