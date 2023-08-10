SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – According to Spring Garden Township Police, an armed robbery occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2 at the Family Dollar on Mount Rose Avenue.

The police say a man allegedly robbed employees at gunpoint and forced a female employee to remove all of her clothing before fleeing from the store.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately in his mid-20s, thin build, wearing a black face mask, gray sneakers with white trim, a black boonie/bucket-style hat, and a sling-style bag.

Spring Garden Township Police are currently investigating and anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.