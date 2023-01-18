SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 14.

Police said a resident of the 900 block of S. Edgar Street reported that an alarm system alerted him to a possible break-in to his detached garage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When he went outside to investigate, a man near the doorway of the garage allegedly confronted him and demanded that he open the door, brandishing a handgun, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

The resident said no and began returning to his home when the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots toward him, police said.

According to police, the victim was not hit by the bullets, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police said the suspect is believed to be in his late teens and was wearing all-black clothing and a black mask. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective James Hott at 717-843-0851 or jhott@sgtpd.org.