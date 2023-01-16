HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening.

According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.

Police say one of the male passengers exited the vehicle, causing the man who approached it to run. Another man in the vehicle exited and allegedly fired several shots in the direction of the fleeing man who was last seen running towards Gail Street and possibly entered a dark SUV.

The vehicle with the suspected shooter fled toward Railroad Street, and police say no injuries were reported.

Hanover Borough Police say the four people in the vehicle are described as: a white female with dark hair wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt, who was driving the sedan; a white male in his teens with a thin build and curly dirty blond hair wearing a jacket; a white male in his teens who is tall with dark curly hair wearing a red hooded sweatshirt; and a Black male wearing a puffy black jacket.

An exact description of the man who fled the scene after being shot at was not provided.

The investigation continues, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.