HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Hanover Borough are investigating a stabbing that happened on Monday afternoon.

Hanover Borough Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Broadway around 12:48 p.m. after a fight between two men resulted in one being stabbed.

The 22-year-old victim was found at the scene and transported to York Hospital for his injuries.

Officers responding to the scene located and detained a suspect without further incident. The suspect is in custody at this time but was not identified by police.

The investigation is continuing and is believed to be an isolated incident. The Hanover Borough Police Department was assisted by the Penn Township Police Department, The Conewago Township Police Department, and Hanover Area Fire and Rescue.