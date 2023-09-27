LITITZ, PA. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is looking for someone they say stole a decoration from a hotel on or around Saturday, Sept. 23.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., a man removed a ‘disco skull’ decoration from a table within the Hotel Rock Lititz. The incident was captured on the hotel’s video camera.

Police have said that the hotel is looking for the return of the stolen item and the NLCRPD is asking the public to help identify the suspect in the pictures below.

Courtesy of NLCRPD

Courtesy of NLCRPD

Courtesy of NLCRPD

Anyone with information is asked to call NLCRPD at (717)733-0965.

You may also submit a tip through Crimewatch by clicking here.