UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 68-year-old man from Upper Paxton Township who they say may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Police say Walter Lynn Scheidler was last seen on Sept. 13 around 8:55 a.m.

Scheidler is a white male about 6-foot-5 with blue eyes and white hair above the ears, police say. They say he is operating a beige 2017 Ford F-150 with Pennsylvania registration ZKB6537.

Anyone with information about Scheidler’s location is asked to call 911 or contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens by calling 717-362-8700 or texting 717-418-8280.