LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were looking for 58-year-old Douglas Martin, who they said may have been at special risk of harm or injury. In an update, police said Martin has been located safe.

Martin was believed to have been operating a 2011 gray Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police reported that Martin was missing around 1:50 p.m., and they said he was located around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.