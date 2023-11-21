LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police in Lancaster County are looking for a missing endangered woman and are asking for the public’s help.

Nancy McDowell 69, of Clay Township, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15 in the area of the 500 block of N. Duke Street in Lancaster City around 12:30 p.m., according to a police report.

According to police, she was last known to be with her husband driving an unknown vehicle and could also be going by the last name of McKee.

It is possible she could be in the Lebanon/Lancaster area.

Anyone with information on McDowell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at (717)-733-0965.