FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department is searching for an 86-year-old man who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Police are looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red plaid jacket, gray shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Garrison was last seen in the area of Valley Road in Fairview Township, York County, on Dec. 5 around 9 a.m., according to police. Police say he is driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Pennsylvania registration YGF-2733.

Anyone with information on Garrison is asked to contact police by calling 911 or 717-901-5267.