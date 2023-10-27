DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are looking for a suspect who is linked to multiple armed robberies of different Dauphin County businesses.

There were three different places robbed from Oct. 14 to Oct. 25; the M&T Bank outdoor ATM, along 2775 Paxton Street was robbed twice, while the Turkey Hill, at 2885 Paxton Street, and the Dollar General along 509 South 29th Street were each robbed once, Swatara Township Police said in a news release.

The suspect is described by police as a male who was wearing dark clothing and a mask, the release states.

In each robbery a firearm was displayed, police say, and the suspect arrived and left the places on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robberies is asked to contact Det. Patrick Corkle of the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550.