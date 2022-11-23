DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store.

Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft.

Police say a man stole several packages of DeWalt power tools valued at over $500.

The suspect exited the store and drove off in an older silver Ford Explorer.

If you can identify the suspect or the suspect vehicle you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.