SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are looking for two men who robbed a 7-eleven convenience store on Derry Street.

According to police, on Sunday, Sept. 18 at around 5:35 p.m., two men were caught on camera robbing the 7-eleven located on 4811 Derry Street. The men entered the store during which one of the men aimed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk while demanding cash from the register.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Swatara Police Detective Pat Corkle at 717-564-2550.