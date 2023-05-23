SPRING GARDEN POLICE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for a suspect they say set several fires at the former site of Memorial Hospital.

According to Spring Garden Township Police, they are investigating fires that occurred on Monday, May 22 at around 5:45 p.m. Police state witnesses observed a woman bent over near one of several small fires that were set.

The woman was last seen riding a bicycle northbound on South Belmont Street.

If you know the identity of the suspect or have information pertaining to the investigation, you are asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.

Tips can also be submitted by email directly to Det. Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org