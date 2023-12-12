SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are searching for a man caught on video stealing a package.
Spring Garden Township Police say on Dec. 8 at 10:56 a.m. an unknown person stole a package from the porch of a home on the 700 block of Spring Lane.
The suspect then left the scene in a black sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717) 843-0851 or Dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.
A 2023 study by Forbes found the median value of stolen goods in Pennsylvania is $43, below the nationwide average of $50.
Alaska and Rhode Island had the highest average value stolen at $80 followed by Oklahoma, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Wyoming.