SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are searching for a man caught on video stealing a package.

Spring Garden Township Police say on Dec. 8 at 10:56 a.m. an unknown person stole a package from the porch of a home on the 700 block of Spring Lane.

Spring Garden Township Theft Suspect Spring Garden Township Theft Suspect Spring Garden Township Theft Suspect

The suspect then left the scene in a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717) 843-0851 or Dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A 2023 study by Forbes found the median value of stolen goods in Pennsylvania is $43, below the nationwide average of $50.

Alaska and Rhode Island had the highest average value stolen at $80 followed by Oklahoma, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Wyoming.