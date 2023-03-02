NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — North Londonderry Police Department is asking residents for help in solving a serious hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 11.

According to police, the hit-and-run on the 200 Block of Lewis Road resulted in serious, life-threatening injuries to a 20-year-old pedestrian. Police initially shared a picture of the suspected green Ford Super Duty pick-up with a business logo on the side, which they believe was involved in the incident.

Photo provided by North Londonderry Police Department

On Feb. 14, police shared on their Facebook Page that they recovered the suspected vehicle from a property in Dauphin County.

On March 2, police announced that they are now asking residents to reach out if they had construction, roofing work, or estimates completed by MDA Construction between the dates of February 8, 2023, and February 15, 2023.

MDA Construction is located at 1620 Hershey Road in Elizabethtown PA 17078.

abc27 news reached out to MDA Construction, but they could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Londonderry Police Department at 717-838-5276 or email them at tips@nlondtwp.com.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.