SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Swatara Township Police Department is reminding residents of the Swatara Township Safe Exchange Zone.

The Swatara Township Safe Exchange Zone is in the front parking lot of the township building, is painted green, and is in view of multiple high-definition 24/7 video surveillance.

During peak exchange hours the police will be regularly checking the Swatara Township Safe Exchange Zone.

The zone is encouraged to be used at any time of day for buying/selling items and child custody exchanges.

Here are some safety tips from the Swatara Township Police on meeting someone you don’t know for an exchange: