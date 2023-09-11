HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are looking for a man who they say is responsible for two assaults that happened on Sunday, September 10.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Walnut Street at around 5:45 a.m. for a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found two victims, one of whom appeared to have been stabbed and the other who appeared to have been beaten. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

After beginning an investigation, police say they determined that 25-year-old Darwin Flores-Sanchez was allegedly responsible for the incidents.

According to police, a warrant for Flores-Sanchez was sought for aggravated assault and simple assault. Police say Flores-Sanchez fled the area prior to police arrival.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident, or the whereabouts of Flores-Sanchez, to contact them at 717-558-6900.