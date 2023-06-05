CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The public’s help is being sought by police after a man’s jewelry was stolen as part of a scam last month in Cumberland County.

At about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, the Carlise Police Department say they got a report of a theft at the 300 block of S Spring Garden Street.

Police say that a man was outside of his residence when a vehicle pulled into his driveway and he was then approached by four people, two adults and two juveniles. The adults were described to be about 30 years old and of either Middle Eastern or Eastern European descent and the vehicle they drove was a dark-colored SUV without license plates.

A woman from the group told the man that it was tradition to hand out jewelry to strangers on their late parent’s birthday for good fortune, according to police.

While the man was talking to one of the men from the group, a woman put a gold-colored necklace around the man’s neck and put a ring on his finger before they left. The man then realized that his own jewelry was stolen in a swap scam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252.