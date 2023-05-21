LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – East Hempfield Township Police say they are looking for 19-year-old Jeremy Osorio Melendez after a homicide on Saturday morning in Lancaster County.

Police say officers were called to the 2900 block of Terry Lane for a shooting just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers located a 29-year-old gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital and later died.

On Sunday, East Hempfield Police put out an arrest warrant for Melendez for criminal homicide, a firearm not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of Melendez is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.