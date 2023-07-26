MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are looking for a suspect they say was involved in a robbery.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery that occurred on July 15 in the 1600 block of Judie Lane.

Police state that the victim told them that three masked men entered their apartment while they were asleep in the main bedroom. One victim was woken up by a bedroom light being turned on and three masked men allegedly standing in the bedroom.

According to police, the victim stated that the suspects pulled another victim off the bed and put a firearm to their head. The victims had a small safe that was located in the bedroom which the suspects eventually found, and then fled the apartment with.

Police then note that approximately $3,000 in US currency, a pendant necklace containing cremation remains, and personal documentation of the three victims were in the safe at the time of the alleged robbery.

Police then say that exterior video surveillance captured a white Buick in the parking lot, and was registered to an associate of 22-year-old Tyhede Charles Griffin.

Police then compared known photos of Griffin, with a person that was in the front passenger seat of the Buick. Later, on July 19, officers processed the apartment and were able to match fingerprints and one partial palm print from the exterior window glass to Griffin

A criminal complaint was filed, an arrest warrant was obtained and Griffin remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone knowing Griffin’s whereabouts should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.