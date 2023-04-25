LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police announced they have identified a suspect in connection to a stabbing that took place on Monday, April 17.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, an arrest warrant has been issued for Jerome Striver Jr. for a stabbing in the area of Queen and Farnum Streets.

Police say Striver Jr. and the victim knew each other, and that the victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the torso.

Striver Jr., 21, is described by police as homeless with multiple tattoos on the right side of his face.

If anyone has any information about the location of Striver Jr, you are asked to call 717-735-3300 and ask for Detective Burgett or any working detective.