MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lewistown are looking for a suspect that fled the scene of an attempted homicide on Wednesday night.

According to PSP, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived the suspect, Adam Fink, had fled the scene before police had arrived.

Fink was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue McClure in Snyder County, police say.

According to police Fink was last seen wearing a black shirt, black coat, white pants, and a red shirt tied around his face.

If you happen to see anyone matching the description of Fink in the McClure area, police are asking that you call PSP Lewistown at 717-320-1010.

The shooting victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to police.