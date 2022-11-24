CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carroll Township Police Department and the South Central Search and Rescue Team are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, according to a police report.

The girl, whose name was not released, is approximately five feet three inches tall, weighs around 123 pounds, and has brown hair, and blue eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, a brown Carhart beanie, and pajama pants.

If you see a girl matching this description, police urge you to call York County Communications at 717-854-5571.