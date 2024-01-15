YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing woman in York County who is reportedly endangered.

Amaris Morales-Berrios photo, via PSP

According to a missing person’s report, Amaris Morales-Berrios, 42, was last seen in the area of Priority Road in York City at about 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. She may be driving a 2023 grey Hyundai Sonata that has Pennsylvania registration of MDS-9316.

Police believe that Morales-Berrios is at special risk of harm or injury.

Morales-Berrios is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and is 5’2″ tall and weighing 145 pounds. The description of her clothing was not known.

Anyone with information about Morales-Berrios is asked to call York City police at (717)-846-1234.