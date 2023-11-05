SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was arrested and a person of interest has been identified after a homicide took place in Dauphin County during the evening hours of Saturday, Nov. 4.

According to police, officers were called to apartments at the 300 block of North Harrisburg Street around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived on the scene, police said they found a 39-year-old man who had died.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Upon further investigation, officers found a second man shot with non-life-threatening injuries. That person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Swatara Police said they have arrested 26-year-old Francisco Hernandez-Hernandez who resides in the 300 block of North Harrisburg Street for his alleged involvement in this homicide. He has been charged with murder, reckless endangering another person, and a person not to possess a firearm.

Photo of Felix Hernandez-Hernandez, who is a person of interest in this case (Photo: Swatara Township Police)

He is currently at the Dauphin County Booking Center awaiting arraignment on the above charges.

In addition, police are attempting to locate Felix Hernandez-Hernandez who at this time is a person of interest in this homicide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dauphin County 911, Detective Pat Corkle at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip by clicking here.