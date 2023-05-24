STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Three businesses in the Borough of Steelton were burglarized on Monday, May 23 between 12 a.m. and 12:45 a.m.

According to Steelton Police Chief William Shaub, all three businesses are on North Front Street and include Alwayz & Beauty, Dollar General, and El Gallito.

According to Shaub, $150 cash was stolen from El Gallito and police are waiting for a list of items taken from the other two stores. Dollar General was the only shop to have security alarms.

Saub says they are searching for two male suspects wearing masks, and believe they’re between 17 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steelton Borough Police Department by calling 717-939-9841 or contacting Officer Schaeffer at sschaeffer@steeltonpa.com.