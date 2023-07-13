HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police responded to the 300 block of Buckthorn Street on Wednesday, July 12 around 6 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

According to police, officers made contact with the victim who was unharmed from the incident.

The victim told officers that the suspect is an adult male who allegedly approached the victim and allegedly demanded money.

Police say that the suspect didn’t display a weapon but the suspect acted as if they had a weapon in their possession.

The victim gave the money to the suspect and the suspect fled the area, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case or this suspect is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3170.