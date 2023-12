ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Adams County are warning residents of a woman posing as a State Trooper.

East Berlin Police Chief Terry Seitz says a woman is impersonating a State Trooper by wearing a grey uniform that includes a duty belt.

They’ve been seen driving a police-style vehicle and having police signage in Adams County and possibly surrounding areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.