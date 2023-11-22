(WHTM) – Residents should be aware of an unknown person who is calling people and claiming to be Sergeant Anthony Clements of the Derry Township Police.

The caller requests that people use an electronic app or gift cards to pay off their warrants or traffic tickets, according to a news release.

Police state that they do not accept any payment through any electronic app or gift card.

If you receive a call from this individual police ask that you gather any information and contact your local police department.