CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn State Master Gardeners of Cumberland County are hosting their Pollinator Festival later this month.

Visitors will be able to learn more about gardening as well as butterflies, bees and other pollinators. There will also be guided tours that highlight native plants, free activities for children, and a number of educational displays.

The festival will be held August 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Midway Pavilion and Adams Ricci Butterfly Garden at Adams Ricci Park, located at 100 E. Penn Drive in Enola, Pennsylvania.

The Adams Ricci Butterfly Garden is located near the Midway Pavilion at the bottom of the hill. .

The event is free and open to the public and no pre-registration in required. Parking is free.

Parking Directions

From the Magaro Road park entrance, pass the tennis courts, bocce court, and drive down the hill to the Midway Pavilion on the left. From the Center Street/East Penn Drive park entrance by the red railroad car, go through the parking area to the stop sign, turn right, and continue through the parking area to the Midway Pavilion on the right at the bottom of the hill.