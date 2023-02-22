LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular Chinese restaurant named Ho Wah recently announced that it is temporarily closed.

The announcement of the temporary closure was made through a note on the front door of the restaurant location on 732 Market Street which read, “Temporary closed, sorry for any inconvenience.”

Ho Wah closure announcement

According to Ho Wah’s website, the restaurant has been open since 1994. Additionally, this local Chinese restaurant was voted the best Chinese restaurant in their town across multiple local magazines, from 2002 – 2015.

The reason for the closure is still unknown, and it is not clear as to when the restaurant will reopen.

abc27 News reached out to Ho Wah for comment, but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.