LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular, award-winning Chinese restaurant in Cumberland County named Ho Wah closed its doors last week – now abc27 has new information regarding the closure.

The announcement of the ‘temporary closure’ was made through a note on the front door of the Ho Wah restaurant which read, “Temporary closed, sorry for any inconvenience.”

Temporary Closure sign on Ho Wah

Since the announced closure, the long-time home of Ho Wah on 732 Market Street has officially been listed for sale by Howard Hannah’s real estate agent Harry Lee Williams.

According to the listing, the .43 acre property is for sale for $1.5 million. The property will come equipped with:

4 burner gas stove

8ft gas grill

2 walk-in coolers

Meat slicer

Dishwasher

Prep tables

29 parking spaces

It is still uncertain as to whether Ho Wah will remain closed, or if they plan to reopen and relocate elsewhere.

According to Ho Wah’s website, the restaurant has been open since 1994. Additionally, this local Chinese restaurant was voted the best Chinese restaurant in their town by multiple local magazines, from 2002 – 2015.

abc27 News reached out to Ho Wah for comment but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.