The recall affects packages of both Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flours, General Mills announced. (FDA)

(WHTM) — According to a safety alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Gold Medal flour has been linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreak.

Interviews with sick people and laboratory data show that Gold Medal flour with Salmonella made people sick, according to CDC.

All six people who remembered what brand of flour they used claimed they used Gold Medal All-Purpose Flour, and the Food and Drug Administration matched a Salmonella strain from a General Mills facility in Missouri.

On April 28, 2023, General Mills recalled the follow products:

5 and 10-lb. bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

2 and 5 lb. bags of Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose flour

So far, 13 people from 12 states have been sickened by Salmonella, but no deaths have been reported. The CDC claims the true number of sick people is likely higher than reported and could be in unreported states.

Do not eat, sell, or bake with any recalled flour. Throw it out or return it to where it was purchased from. The CDC recommends cleaning any surfaces or containers that came in contact with the recalled flour.

If you have any additional questions, contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health.