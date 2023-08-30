HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular Greek-style eatery in Hershey recently announced that they will soon be relocating to a bigger and better storefront.

Simply Greek first opened its doors in Hershey back in February 2020. The Greek-style restaurant is owned and operated by George Tsambas and John Avgoustakis, who are also the owners and operators of the long-time Soda Jerk in Hummelstown.

About five years ago, the owners decided that they wanted to test out a Greek-style food concept, so they started a “ghost kitchen” that ran out of the Soda Jerk. During this time, the owners offered their different Greek cuisines to interested customers through DoorDash.

The popularity of their Greek meals grew, which eventually led the owners to open their debut Simply Greek location on 23 Briarcrest Square in Hershey.

According to a recent Facebook post by Simply Greek, they will soon be relocating from their current Hershey storefront to a new space on 1190 W. Chocolate Ave. This new location was previously occupied by a restaurant named Dafnos, which closed its doors on December 30, 2022.

“We are so excited to be able to expand our menu to include even more authentic Greek dishes, along with a beer and wine menu,” Simply Greek said on Facebook. “Thank you to all of our loyal customers, community members, our amazing staff, and The Kotsalos family.”

The new restaurant location for Simply Greek will more than quadruple its current seating capacity – they will soon be able to seat between 70 and 80 guests at a time. According to Simply Greek’s manager Chandra Kotzatoski, the Greek restaurant also plans on obtaining their liquor license, so that they can begin serving alcoholic beverages upon relocating.

Simply Greek also plans on adding traditional Greek coffee, daily specials, and more plated Greek dinners.

Once the new location on 1190 W. Chocolate Avenue is open, Simply Greek plans on closing its current location on 23 Briarcrest Square. According to Kotzatoski, the owners are considering on eventually making the space a new restaurant or utilizing it as storage.

According to Kotzatoski, the owners hope to have the new Simply Greek restaurant opened by January 2024. Upon opening the new location, Simply Greek anticipates its hours of operation to be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s super exciting [to relocate soon] – we are a little scared but we are all prepared,” Kotzatoski said. “We just want to be able to serve more people – they love our food and we love it too!”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.