CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally popular Central Pennsylvania-based brewery will soon be unveiling a new location in Cumberland County.

The Appalachian Brewing Company (ABC), founded in 1997, recently announced that they would soon be opening a brand new location in Carlisle, which will become their sixth brewery location in the Midstate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to ABC, the new location will be opening in the clubhouse by the 18th hole of the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course, which was formerly known as the 1757 Bar & Grille.

“We are elated to be expanding into Carlisle area!” Nathan Voss, Director of Restaurant Operations said. “Appalachian Brewing Company at 1757 Grille gives us the opportunity to provide our quality offerings to the Carlisle community, with hand crafted brews and exceptional food.”

The new establishment will be capable of seating around 80 guests at a time and is expected to create between 20 and 25 new jobs. According to ABC, though this location’s menu will be “smaller and different than the other locations,” it will still come equipped with a selection of craft soda, beer, and spirits similar to those found at their other locations across the Midstate.

The thoughtfully curated menu at the new Carlisle location will also consist of “lighter fare food” along with weekly specials.

According to ABC, this new location was done in partnership with the Carlisle Barracks, which is one of the nation’s oldest military installations and also the home of the US Army War College.

The new ABC location in Carlisle is located at 920 Jim Thorpe Road and is expected to open sometime in August 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.