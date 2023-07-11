Is taco eating your dream job? There’s a big payday coming for the first Director of Taco Relations (Getty Images)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular Central Pennsylvanian-based Mexican restaurant will soon unveil a new location in Hershey.

abc27 news reported back in June that a restaurant and sports bar named Your Place closed its doors in Hershey. This sports bar and restaurant was most known for its “World Famous Stromboli” and they officially closed their Hershey restaurant on Monday, June 19.

It should be noted that Your Place still has two other locations in the Midstate, which are located on Kohn Road in Harrisburg and Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

This past weekend on Saturday, July 8 Team Becker Relators of Hershey announced on Facebook that the family-owned, authentic Mexican restaurant, named El Rodeo would be opening its doors at the former Your Place at 1077 Governor Road in Hershey.

El Rodeo’s upcoming new location

The signage that is hung across the outside portion of the building that was formerly occupied by Your Place reads “Coming Soon El Rodeo Authentic Mexican Restaurant”.

According to El Rodeo’s website, the restaurant was first established by the Arellano family back in 1992 after they opened their first location in Harrisburg. Some of the menu options that El Rodeo is most known for include fajitas, hand-made tamales, enchiladas, and tacos. In addition to food, the restaurant is also known for margaritas, beers, and cocktails.

To date, El Rodeo has eight locations scattered across Central Pennsylvania – upon opening this new Hershey-based location, it will become their ninth restaurant.

It is still unknown at this time when the new El Rodeo in Hershey will open its doors for business.

abc27 News reached out to El Rodeo for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.