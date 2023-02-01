LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is new ownership at a popular restaurant in Mount Gretna, Lebanon County.

Porch and Pantry reopened its doors last week after completing renovations.

Members of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce and locals came out to show support to the new owners, who say the restaurant will stay true to its roots while still providing flares and twists with seasonal menus.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s not just about the food. The menu and the food. We’re doing our best to keep it from scratch, homemade, keep the processing to a minimum, gluten free, vegan options, vegetarian options those are limited but we have a little something for everybody,” said Guido Michael, director of operations at Porch and Pantry.

Every month the restaurant plans to do “Cakes for a Cause,” where they will create special pancake dinners and some proceeds will go to a local charity.