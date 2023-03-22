MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Santucci’s Original Square Pizza, a Philadelphia-based pizza franchise, will soon be coming to Central Pennsylvania for the first time.

According to their website, Santucci’s Original Square Pizza first opened its doors in Juniata Park, Philadelphia back in 1959 by the original family owners, Joseph and Philomena Santucci. Upon the original owners’ retirement, their son Frank took over in 1976.

Santucci’s Original Square Pizza is most known for its square-style pizza, with the sauce being on the top of the pie, instead of under the cheese. Today, the family-owned pizza chain is now in its third generation of family ownership.

Back in 2020, Santucci’s Original Square Pizza began to franchise their business and brand, which has led to the recent expansion of Santucci’s Pizza across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to the President of Santucci’s Pizza Alicia Santucci.

“[Back in 2020] we realized that this brand was a great fit for other areas,” Alicia Santucci said. “We knew that we had a scalable product.”

The new Santucci’s location coming to Mechanicsburg will be found at the former Wendy’s location on 5235 Simpson Ferry Road. According to Alicia Santucci, this location will be special – not just because it is the first to open in Central Pa., but also because they will be testing out a drive-thru option for the new location.

“Our main goal is to make mobile order pick-ups convenient, especially for people like the mom picking up dinner with her children in the back seat,” Alicia Santucci said.

This would become the first Santucci’s Pizza to have a drive-thru option available for customers. Altogether, customers will be able to dine in, take out, order delivery, mobile order, and even get an event catered by this Philly pizza franchise.

According to Alicia Santucci, the new pizza shop will be owned and operated by former Philly natives DJ & Stacy Fox. The new Santucci’s Pizza is going to be 3,000 square feet and will be capable of seating approximately 50 customers.

Santucci’s Original Square Pizza is expected to open its doors by the Summer of 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.